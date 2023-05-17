Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $30,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $396.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

