Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $35,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in CME Group by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $181.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

