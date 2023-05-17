Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $45,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,646.32 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,595.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,327.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

