Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,710 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BNOV stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

