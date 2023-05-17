Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Eagle Point Credit worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $611.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.17.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is -68.29%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

