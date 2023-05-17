Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 417 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

