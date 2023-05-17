Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 476 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy



Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

