Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 117,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 255,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,972,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,383,000 after purchasing an additional 451,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

