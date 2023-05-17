Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $480,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EJAN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.