Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $580,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $335.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.