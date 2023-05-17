Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,050.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,786.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,611.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

