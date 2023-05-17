Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $520,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

