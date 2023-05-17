Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 145 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,571,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLY opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

