Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,883 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

