Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,700,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,743,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

