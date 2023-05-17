China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Financial Review

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Health Industries and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries N/A -0.81% -0.69% Reata Pharmaceuticals -9,897.91% -922.50% -64.89%

Volatility and Risk

China Health Industries has a beta of -9.44, suggesting that its stock price is 1,044% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

76.1% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Health Industries and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals $2.22 million 1,357.36 -$311.90 million N/A N/A

China Health Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Health Industries and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $99.89, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China Health Industries.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by J. Warren Huff in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

