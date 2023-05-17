China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

China Natural Gas Price Performance

About China Natural Gas

(Get Rating)

China Natural Gas, Inc is engaged in the provision of pipeline natural gas for industrial, commercial and residential use, and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicular fuel. The company was founded on March 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

