China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.13

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.
China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.
