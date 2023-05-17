Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $19.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $198.93. 1,386,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average of $209.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

