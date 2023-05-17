Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Announces Dividend of GBX 21

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Churchill China Stock Performance
Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,386.99 ($17.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,343.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.14. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,725 ($21.61). The company has a market capitalization of £152.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,904.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.
About Churchill China
Recommended Stories
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.