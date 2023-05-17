Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Announces Dividend of GBX 21

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Churchill China Stock Performance

Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,386.99 ($17.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,343.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.14. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,725 ($21.61). The company has a market capitalization of £152.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,904.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

