Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $239.28

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $239.28 and traded as high as $294.03. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $291.80, with a volume of 120,074 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $298.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Shares of Churchill Downs are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 19th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

