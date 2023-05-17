CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:CXF traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.66. 15,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.24 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.