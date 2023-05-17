Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 6,147 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

VTR stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -253.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

