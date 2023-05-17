Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

