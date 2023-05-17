Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1,975.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,294 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BKR opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.