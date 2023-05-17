Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.07 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Koninklijke Philips worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.84%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

