Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.08 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

