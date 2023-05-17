Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 754.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $345.15 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $243.17 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

