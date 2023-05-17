Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.57 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

