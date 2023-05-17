Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Dana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Dana by 132.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,185 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.84%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.