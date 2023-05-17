Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,454,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $227.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

