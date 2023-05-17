Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 238.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Fortinet stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.