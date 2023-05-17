Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 55,503 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,503 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.