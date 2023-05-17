Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $465.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.00. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $478.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

