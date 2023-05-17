Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Trading Up 4%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

