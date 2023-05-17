Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

