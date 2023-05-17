Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EFAV stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.