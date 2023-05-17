Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.