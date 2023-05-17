Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.30. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

