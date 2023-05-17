Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 215 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.81. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

