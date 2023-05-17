Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 367 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

