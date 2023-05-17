Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.78 and traded as low as $12.79. Citizens shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 1,417 shares traded.

Citizens Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

