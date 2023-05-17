Civitas Social Housing PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43 (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Civitas Social Housing Stock Down 0.1 %

Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 80.30 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £486.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.98. Civitas Social Housing has a 52 week low of GBX 51.07 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.18 ($1.08).

Insider Buying and Selling at Civitas Social Housing

In other Civitas Social Housing news, insider Alison Hadden acquired 31,937 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £20,120.31 ($25,203.95). 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

