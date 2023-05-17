Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 221424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.
Clarivate Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.