Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 221424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

