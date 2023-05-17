CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 272,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 11,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

