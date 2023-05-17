CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,431. The company has a current ratio of 393.61, a quick ratio of 335.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

About CNFinance

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). CNFinance had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

