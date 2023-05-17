CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.
CNFinance Stock Performance
Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,431. The company has a current ratio of 393.61, a quick ratio of 335.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
See Also
