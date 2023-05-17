Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

