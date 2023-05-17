Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

