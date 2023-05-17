Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of CLPBY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,649. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.