Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 820.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

